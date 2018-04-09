Chinatown man enters plea in attempted kidnapping case

A 45-year-old man pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted kidnapping and sexual assault involving a 9-year-old girl at an arcade at Ala Moana Center.

Jason Dee Nolen appeared at his arraignment at Circuit Court today before Judge Colette Garibaldi via closed-circuit video link from the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Deputy Public Defender Henry Ting pleaded not guilty on Nolen’s behalf to one count of attempted kidnapping and one count of third-degree sexual assault.

Garibaldi confirmed his bail at $300,000 and set his trial for June.

Police said a male suspect later identified as Nolen followed the girl around Lucky Strike Social and allegedly touched her buttocks on March 19.

After she walked away and entered a video game booth, police said Nolen followed her. He then “from behind, grabbed her from her crotch area” and lifted her off the ground, according to court documents.

The girl managed to break free after she kicked him. Police said Nolen immediately fled the arcade.

Police released a surveillance video of him and sought the public’s help in locating Nolen.

Police arrested him on March 31 at his residence at Chinatown Gateway Plaza Apartments.