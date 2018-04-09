 Daughter identifies mother in murder-suicide on Hawaii island
April 9, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

Top News

Daughter identifies mother in murder-suicide on Hawaii island

By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
April 9, 2018
Updated April 9, 2018 6:47pm

  • PHOTOS COURTESY HAWAII POLICE DEPARTMENT AND HEITIARE KAPUA-LESLIE

    Christopher Kapua-Allison, left, and Jolene Kapua-Allison. Heitiare Kapua-Leslie said she lost her mother, Jolene Kapua-Allison, to domestic violence and identified her mother’s estranged husband as Hawaii County police officer Christopher Kapua-Allison.

ADVERTISING

The daughter of a 54-year-old Mountain View woman said her mother was the victim in the Hawaii island case of a murder-suicide Sunday.

Heitiare Kapua-Leslie said she lost her mother, Jolene Kapua-Allison, to domestic violence.

Kapua-Leslie identified her mother’s estranged husband as Hawaii County police officer Christopher Kapua-Allison.

Police said they found the bodies of a man and a woman in a Pacific Paradise Gardens subdivision home. They said one of the two is a police officer.

They did not say how the pair died, nor did they identify them, saying the release of the names is pending notification of next of kin.

PREVIOUS STORY
Japanese man arrested for reportedly caging son for 20 years
NEXT STORY
Hawaii students’ reading scores improve as nation’s stagnate
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING