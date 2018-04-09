Daughter identifies mother in murder-suicide on Hawaii island

The daughter of a 54-year-old Mountain View woman said her mother was the victim in the Hawaii island case of a murder-suicide Sunday.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The daughter of a 54-year-old Mountain View woman said her mother was the victim in the Hawaii island case of a murder-suicide Sunday.

Heitiare Kapua-Leslie said she lost her mother, Jolene Kapua-Allison, to domestic violence.

Kapua-Leslie identified her mother’s estranged husband as Hawaii County police officer Christopher Kapua-Allison.

Police said they found the bodies of a man and a woman in a Pacific Paradise Gardens subdivision home. They said one of the two is a police officer.

They did not say how the pair died, nor did they identify them, saying the release of the names is pending notification of next of kin.