 Man rams another man’s vehicle in Ala Moana area, police say
April 9, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Top News

Man rams another man’s vehicle in Ala Moana area, police say

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 9, 2018
Updated April 9, 2018 4:13pm
ADVERTISING

A 25-year-old man has been charged for allegedly ramming into another vehicle in Ala Moana.

Prosecutors charged Jaime Mata on Sunday with first-degree criminal property damage. His bail has been set at $25,000.

Police said a 36-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle when the suspect later identified as Mata reversed his vehicle “at a high rate of speed” into the victim’s driver’s side door.

The victim reversed out of his parking stall in an attempt to flee but struck a pillar. Police said Mata struck the victim’s vehicle again on the driver’s side, causing injuries to the victim.

Mata and the victim are not known to one another.

Police responded and arrested Mata at the intersection of Piikoi and Rycroft streets on suspicion of criminal property damage.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hawaii senators pay tribute to Akaka on Senate floor
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING