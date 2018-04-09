 Two men fall from second floor of low-rise apartment building in Kalihi
Star-Advertiser Staff
April 9, 2018
Updated April 9, 2018 9:05pm
Two men fell today from the second floor of a low-rise apartment building in Kalihi today when a wall collapsed.

The Honolulu Fire Department arrived on scene at 4:16 p.m. after the 4:12 p.m. call from 766 Puuhale Road.

HFD Capt. Scot Seguirant said the two men were reportedly visiting when the second-story masonry wall collapsed and they fell about 10 to 12 feet.

He could not confirm what the men were doing at the time the wall gave way.

Fire personnel assessed the patients, and were transferred to the care of Emergency Medical Services, which arrived on scene at 4:20 p.m.

The men, ages 18 and 20, were in serious condition, when paramedics treated and transported them to a hospital, EMS said.

