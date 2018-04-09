Carrie Underwood to perform for first time since 2017 accident

Carrie Underwood’s return to the limelight is days away.

The singer — who’s kept a low profile since suffering a serious facial injury late last year — will take the stage Sunday at the Academy of Country Music Awards in what will be her first performance since the accident.

Underwood, 35, is set to perform a new single at the award show, organizers announced Monday.

Sunday’s performance comes five months after Underwood suffered a fall on steps at her Nashville home.

She initially revealed through her rep that she’d sustained a broken wrist, but expounded in a blog post two months later that the accident left her in need of “between 40 and 50 stitches” to her face.

“It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life,” Underwood wrote, adding she wanted fans to “understand why I might look a bit different” the next time they see her.

The “Before He Cheats” singer went months without sharing photos showing her face to social media but posted one revealing the right side of her face last week. Two days later, she uploaded another from a recent band rehearsal that showed her entire face for the first time since the accident.

Neither of those pictures featured any visible marks to her face.