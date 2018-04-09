 Los Angeles prosecutors reject 5 cases against James Toback
Associated Press
April 9, 2018
Updated April 9, 2018 11:07am

    James Toback arrives at AFI Fest 2014 in Los Angeles. Los Angeles prosecutors are declining to bring criminal charges against Toback in five investigations it has reviewed. The Oscar-nominated writer-director has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women.

LOS ANGELES >> Los Angeles prosecutors are declining to bring criminal charges against writer and director James Toback in five investigations they have reviewed. The Oscar-nominated writer-director has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women.

Documents released today by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said the statute of limitations in all of the cases had expired.

One of the women told police that Toback had pushed her against the wall and asked her to have sex with him after a dinner in 1978. When she refused, he drove her home and she said he exposed himself in the car.

Other victims reported that Toback had forcibly kissed them and rubbed his genitals on them.

Toback, who was nominated for an Oscar for writing “Bugsy,” has vehemently denied the allegations.

