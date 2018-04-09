 ‘Suicide clause’ won’t apply to deaths under new isle law
April 9, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

‘Suicide clause’ won’t apply to deaths under new isle law

By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 9, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 8, 2018 at 9:42 pm
Question: Regarding dying with dignity, will this be an out for insurance companies not to pay off life insurance policies due to what they classify as a suicide? Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –