 Heavy rain, possible thunderstorms threaten Big Isle
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 9, 2018
Updated April 9, 2018 7:55am

  • NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

    A series of radar images this morning showed the unsettled weather over Hawaii island.

Unstable weather threatening Hawaii island with heavy showers and possible thunderstorms means a flash flood watch remains in effect for the island through this afternoon.

“An upper level disturbance interacting with deep moisture will produce heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the Big Island, particularly during the afternoon,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin.

Weather officials said the rest of the state can expect breezy tradewinds this week, with rains easing over Hawaii island tonight.

Meanwhile, a high surf advisory is in effect for the north and west shores of Kauai County, Oahu and Molokai and the north-facing shores of Maui.

Surf along affected north-facing shores is expected to reach up to 15 to 20 feet, with west-facing shores seeing up to 12 to 16 feet.

“Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous,” weather officials said.

