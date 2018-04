Police arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a 32-year-old man with a deadly weapon today.

The attack occurred at 8:10 a.m. in Kaneohe, police said.

The suspect was located at 855 a.m. and arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.