 Brown water advisories issued for several Kauai beaches
April 10, 2018 | 82° | Check Traffic

Top News

Brown water advisories issued for several Kauai beaches

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 10, 2018
Updated April 10, 2018 12:25pm
ADVERTISING

The state Health Department issued a brown water advisory this morning for Anahola and Moloaa bays on Kauai due to stormwater runoff entering coastal waters.

Brown water advisories posted Monday at Lydgate Park, Waimea and Kekaha, also remain in effect, in addition to one for the North Shore of Oahu.

The Health Department advises the public to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris. While not all coastal areas may be affected by runoff, the public is advised to stay out if the water is brown.

Updates are available at this link.

PREVIOUS STORY
Kaena Point Road closed to prevent mud-bogging damage
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING