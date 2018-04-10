Brown water advisories issued for several Kauai beaches

The state Health Department issued a brown water advisory this morning for Anahola and Moloaa bays on Kauai due to stormwater runoff entering coastal waters.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The state Health Department issued a brown water advisory this morning for Anahola and Moloaa bays on Kauai due to stormwater runoff entering coastal waters.

Brown water advisories posted Monday at Lydgate Park, Waimea and Kekaha, also remain in effect, in addition to one for the North Shore of Oahu.

The Health Department advises the public to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris. While not all coastal areas may be affected by runoff, the public is advised to stay out if the water is brown.

Updates are available at this link.