Coast Guard suspends search for man who disappeared off Pahoa

The Coast Guard suspended its search today for a 31-year-old Canadian man who disappeared Sunday in waters off Pahoa on Hawaii island.

Logan Whitfield was last seen by his mother about 6 p.m. headed out for a swim in the area of Kapoho Tide Pools, also known as Champagne Ponds.

His mother called the Coast Guard at 9:15 p.m., saying he did not return.

She told officials that her son was a fairly decent swimmer, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

The Coast Guard issued a marine information broadcast to mariners to keep a lookout for him.

He was last seen wearing black swim trunks, a black T-shirt, water shoes and had a black mask and snorkel.

Whitfield is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with short, black hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information of Whitfield’s whereabouts is asked to call Coast Guard at 842-2600.