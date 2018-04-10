 Female inmate escapes from Makiki furlough home
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 10, 2018
Updated April 10, 2018 11:35am

  • DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

    Hiipoi Lopez

An extended furlough inmate from the Women’s Community Correctional Center walked out of the home where she lives Monday night and is now missing.

YWCA staff reported Hiipoi Lopez missing from the Fernhurst work furlough home after a 10:35 p.m. head count Monday night. Lopez, 34, is in the state’s extended furlough program and was not authorized to leave the home.

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Lopez is serving time for promotion a dangerous drug, with her next parole hearing scheduled for June. She now faces an additional escape charge.

State sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department have been notified. Anyone who sees Lopez is asked to call 911 or Sheriff Dispatch at 586-1352.

