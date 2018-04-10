 Hirono calls for investigation into suspected censorship of scientists at Interior Department
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 10, 2018
Updated April 10, 2018 7:30am

  ASSOCIATED PRESS

    U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono questioned Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, on Jan. 16, in Washington. Hirono and four other Senate Democrats are calling for an investigation into the possible removal of references to climate change in a scientific report by Department of the Interior employees.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and four other Senate Democrats are calling for an investigation into the possible removal of references to climate change in a scientific report by Department of the Interior employees.

“If true, this situation casts doubt on the accuracy of the Secretary’s comments, and raises serious concerns with respect to how the Department is—or is not—applying its scientific integrity policies to publicly released scientific reports,” Hirono wrote in a letter to U.S. Department of Interior Deputy Inspector General Mary Kendall.

Hirono had questioned Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke, on March 13, about the Department’s censorship of the words “climate change” in a press release for a U.S. Geological Survey report on the impacts of sea level rise on coastal flooding. Zinke denied changing the report language.

Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) also signed the letter.

Hirono letter to Deputy Inspector General of U.S. Department of the Interior by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd

