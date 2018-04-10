 Kaena Point Road closed to prevent mud-bogging damage
April 10, 2018 | 82° | Check Traffic

Top News

Kaena Point Road closed to prevent mud-bogging damage

By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
April 10, 2018
Updated April 10, 2018 12:15pm

  • STAR-ADVERTISER

    An aerial view of Kaena Point State Park. The road at Ka‘ena Point State Park, closed since President’s Day weekend, will remain closed until further notice to prevent illegal off-roading in muddy bogs created by heavy rains, according to state park officials.

ADVERTISING

The road at Ka‘ena Point State Park, closed since President’s Day weekend, will remain closed until further notice to prevent illegal off-roading in muddy bogs created by heavy rains, according to state park officials.

While many fishermen use the rough, two-mile road to access North Shore waters, the bogs attract off-roading enthusiasts who cause damage with their four-wheel-drive vehicles, park officials said. The off-roading can result in huge craters, erosion, and subsequently, the flow of sediment into near-shore waters, damaging land and ocean alike.

“Unfortunately, after we clearly marked and designated the only roads in the park where driving is permissible, we’re still experiencing some drivers wanting to go off-road,” said Curt Cottrell, state parks administrator of the Department of Land and Natural Resources, in a news release, “meaning they are not staying on designated routes which were specifically designated to prevent the common practice known as mud-bogging.”

The state only allows drivers with vehicle permits — more than 7,000 were issued — to enter the park through a locked gate. But despite great efforts to designate roads for access to fishing spots, many permit holders were habitually ignoring them to go mud-bogging, said Cottrell.

“These areas just need a break from all of the abuse,” said Jamie Raduenzel, Ka‘ena Point outreach and education specialist. “Natural vegetation which helps prevent erosion gets torn up and mud holes get deeper and deeper. There are numerous instances where vehicles have been buried so deep in the mud they’ve had to be towed out.”

State law gives DLNR the authority to deny, cancel, or terminate permits of any driver who violate the permit conditions, which includes damaging natural resources and straying off designated trails and roads. Penalties include the confiscation of a vehicle and restitution for damage caused.

PREVIOUS STORY
Female inmate escapes from Makiki furlough home
NEXT STORY
Brown water advisories issued for several Kauai beaches
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING