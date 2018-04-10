 College student from Kailua set to appear on Wheel of Fortune
By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
April 10, 2018
Updated April 10, 2018 4:49pm
A college student from Kailua is slated to appear on Wheel of Fortune Thursday.

CJ Covington, a senior majoring in communication at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, began watching Wheel of Fortune as a boy, but now watches with his roommates, according to a spokesman for the game show.

Covington won a spot to appear on the show — now in its 35th season — after attending a Wheelmobile event in San Luis Obispo. At that event, he hoped to win enough money to launch his own business.

The show is scheduled to air at 6:30 p.m. on KHON.

