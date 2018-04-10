 Korean athlete accused of sex assault allowed to leave Guam
Associated Press
April 10, 2018
Updated April 10, 2018 11:00am
HAGATNA, Guam >> A Superior Court of Guam judge has allowed a South Korean soccer player charged with sexual assault to return home for military service, pending his trial.

Byong Oh Kim is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Jan. 22 at a Guam resort, the Pacific Daily News reported Monday.

Kim was indicted on three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Kim was on Guam with the Sangju Sangmu soccer team for training in January.

The 22-year-old woman who accused Kim told police that she woke up in a hotel room to Kim rubbing her stomach and breast. She told police that Kim also took off her underwear and raped her.

The woman said she ran out of the hotel room and found a security guard who called police.

Kim’s attorney, F. Randall Cunliffe, has said there’s video evidence from the hotel disputing the allegations made against his client.

Kim, an active duty member of the Korea Armed Forces Athletic Corps, was deemed AWOL because he couldn’t leave Guam and return to his unit after he was charged, Cunliffe said.

Cunliffe filed a motion, asking the court to allow Kim to leave Guam and return to his military unit. Kim was then ordered to be released to Lt. Col. Hyeon Chul Park.

Kim will have to check in with probation through phone or email once a week and must stay away from the woman who accused him of sexual assault. Prosecutors have said the woman accusing Kim lives in Korea, but Cunliffe said Kim’s military base is far from where the woman attends college.

Kim is also restricted to his military base.

Kim will have to return to Guam on July 18 for a court hearing.

