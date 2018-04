Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Kaneohe today.

At 8:25 a.m., Emergency Medical Services arrived at a Wena Street residence to find a 32-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his torso.

Paramedics treated and transported the victim to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

EMS said a kitchen knife was possibly used in the attack by an unknown suspect.