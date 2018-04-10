Officer’s service weapon found near bodies in murder-suicide

Hawaii County police identified today the suspect in a murder-suicide as 50-year-old police officer Christopher R. Kapua-Allison, who was assigned to the Traffic Enforcement Unit.

Capt. Randall Medeiros said that police found his service weapon, a 9 mm Glock, near the bodies in his Mountain View house Sunday.

“It was apparently the weapon used,” he said.

An autopsy conducted this morning revealed both he and his wife, Jolene-Rae K. Kapua-Allison, died of a single gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The autopsy also found that the manner of death was homicide for the 54-year-old woman and suicide for the man.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case as a murder-suicide.

An internal administrative investigation is also taking place, independent of the murder-suicide investigation, Medeiros said.

Jolene Kapua-Allison’s daughter, Heitiare Kapua-Leslie, said her mother was a victim of domestic violence and abuse, but feared leaving her husband because he threatened to kill her if she ruined his reputation and cost him his job.

The 54-year-old woman, who worked for Roberts Hawaii and J. Hara Store in Kurtistown, was always outwardly happy, always smiling, showed aloha to others and was well-liked.

She left her husband about 1 1/2 to two months ago, and lived in a separate Mountain View home, her daughter said. She may have returned to the house to pick up some of her belongings when she was killed, Kapua-Leslie said.

“It’s tragic all the way around,” Medeiros said. “It’s tragic for everybody.”

Medeiros said this case calls to mind the 2002 murder of Cathalene Ann Pacheco, 42, by her husband, former Hawaii County police officer Albert Pacheco.

He pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife. Albert Pacheco, a police detective at the time, testified he slammed his car into his wife’s van. He then fired several shots into the van.