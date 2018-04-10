Police arrest suspect in Waianae shooting

Police arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with a shooting that occurred in Waianae.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Police arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with a shooting that occurred in Waianae.

The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said the suspect used a firearm and allegedly shot at a 19-year-old man and his 20-year-old female passenger while they were in their vehicle.

The 19-year-old man was driving the vehicle and leaving the area at the time of the shooting.

Emergency Medical Services treated and transported the 19-year-old man in serious condition after he was shot in the torso. Police said the injury was non-life-threatening and the victim is expected to recover.

Paramedics also treated and transported his passenger to the hospital in stable condition after she sustained an ear injury.

Police initially arrested the suspect Sunday night on suspicion of a separate terroristic threatening case that occurred in Makaha.

At about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, police said the suspect confronted four people — two men ages 57 and 61 and two women ages 28 and 43 — while armed with dangerous instruments. Police declined to specify the type of instruments.

Police were called and the suspect fled in a vehicle. About an hour later, officers located him on Jade Street in Makaha and arrested him on suspicion of four counts of first-degree terroristic threatening.

While in custody, police said he was identified as the suspect in connection with Saturday’s shooting.

Police arrested him Tuesday night on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.

Charges are being sought.