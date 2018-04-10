 Police seek Waipahu bank robber
Police seek Waipahu bank robber

By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
April 10, 2018
Updated April 10, 2018 4:07pm

  • HONOLULU CRIMESTOPPERS

    Honolulu police released these images from security cameras showing a man who robbed the Central Pacific Bank in Waipahu today.

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who robbed the Central Pacific Bank this morning in Waipahu.

The man handed the teller a note that said he had a gun and wanted money at about 11:35 a.m., police said. He received an undisclosed amount of money and ran away from the branch at 94-210 Pupukahi St.

Police described him as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with a dark complexion, black short hair, and a mustache. He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, beige shorts, black baseball cap and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME from a cell phone.

