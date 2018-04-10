U.S. Senate passes resolution honoring Akaka

The United States Senate unanimously passed a resolution today honoring the life of retired U.S. Sen. Daniel Kahikina Akaka, who died Friday at the age of 93.

Introduced by U.S. Senators Brian Schatz and Mazie K. Hirono, the resolution commemorated Akaka as the first and only U.S. senator of Native Hawaiian descent who “personified the spirit of aloha.”

“The U.S. Senate — and our country — would be better off if there were more leaders like Sen. Daniel K. Akaka,” said Schatz in a news release. “He fought for the vulnerable, promoted peace, and looked for common ground. Most of all, he embodied the aloha spirit, and showed us all what it means to have a pure heart and be a true public servant.”

Akaka, a Democrat from Honolulu who served in Congress for nearly four decades, was chairman of the committees on veteran’s and Indian affairs. He advocated for greater benefits for Native Hawaiians and veterans, as well as recognition of Filipino World War II veterans for their service.

“Senator Akaka embodied the Aloha Spirit,” said Hirono in the release. “From meeting nearly every Hawaii family who came to his office for a Capitol tour to serving as a tireless advocate for veterans, the Native Hawaiian community, and Hawaii families, Senator Akaka’s care, empathy, and compassion were evident to everyone who knew him. At a time when Congress and our country are deeply divided, it would do all of us well to reflect on Senator Akaka’s commitment to working together with empathy and compassion and aloha for one another.”

