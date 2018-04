A 67-year-old woman was in critical condition this morning after falling 50 feet from a building in Maikiki.

At about 10:20 a.m., an Emergency Medical Services crew responded to the incident near the intersection of Pensacola and Young streets and found the woman unconscious on the ground, where she had apparently landed, an EMS report said. It was unclear how the woman fell.

The EMS crew treated her and took her to a hospital.