Trump slump? International arrivals data may be wrong

Associated Press
April 10, 2018
Updated April 10, 2018 11:29am

    Visitors to the Statue of Liberty stand in line to board a ferry that will cruise the bay around the statue and Ellis Island in New York on Jan. 20. The U.S. Department of Commerce says government statistics showing a decrease in international arrivals may be wrong. The department is suspending publication of the data until it can be revised.

That “Trump slump” we’ve been hearing about in travel may not be as bad it seems.

The U.S. Department of Commerce says government statistics showing a decrease in international arrivals may be wrong. The department is suspending publication of the data pending revision.

The most recent government statistics, published in March, showed a nearly 4 percent drop in international arrivals to the United States during the first eight months of 2017, compared with the same period in 2016.

Travel experts applauded the government’s intention to re-analyze the data. But many remain concerned about a Trump slump.

Tourism Economics President Adam Sacks says his data shows international arrivals to the U.S. increased 2 percent in 2017, but the United States is still “underperforming” compared with international travel globally, which increased 7 percent.

