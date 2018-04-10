 Zuckerberg blasted by Wozniak for Kauai land moves
Star-Advertiser staff and news services
Posted on April 10, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 9, 2018 at 9:53 pm
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is shutting down his Facebook account as the social media giant struggles to cope with the worst privacy crisis in its history. Read More

