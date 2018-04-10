 ‘Sanctuary’ measures die in the House
‘Sanctuary’ measures die in the House

By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 10, 2018 12:05 am 
Bills that would have limited the cooperation between Hawaii police departments and federal immigration authorities appear to be dead for the this legislative session. Read More

