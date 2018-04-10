 Pioneering black choreographer, director McKayle dies at 87
April 10, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Obituaries

Pioneering black choreographer, director McKayle dies at 87

Associated Press
April 10, 2018
Updated April 10, 2018 11:40am

  • COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, IRVINE

    Donald McKayle watches a dancer in a studio on the campus of the University of California, Irvine, in 2012. McKayle, a modern dancer and choreographer who brought the black experience in America to the Broadway stage in musicals such as “Raisin” and “Sophisticated Ladies,” has died. He was 87.

ADVERTISING

IRVINE, Calif. >> Donald McKayle, a modern dancer and choreographer who brought the black experience in America to the Broadway stage in musicals such as “Raisin” and “Sophisticated Ladies,” has died. He was 87.

His wife, Lea McKayle, told the University of California, Irvine that McKayle died Friday night. He was a UCI professor emeritus of dance.

Born in Harlem, McKayle began dancing as a teenager.

McKayle choreographed works that focused on black life and socially conscious themes such as poverty, homelessness and discrimination.

His 1959 work “Rainbow ‘Round My Shoulder” depicted the lives of chain-gang prisoners.

McKayle was the first African-American man to both direct and choreograph major Broadway musicals, including 1973’s “Raisin,” which won the Tony as best musical, and 1981’s “Sophisticated Ladies.”

He also choreographed for movies and TV shows.

PREVIOUS STORY
Beti Ward, founder of Pacific Air Cargo
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING