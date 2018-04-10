Mid-Pac alum called up to the big leagues

The Texas Rangers have called up Mid-Pacific alumnus Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Triple-A Round Rock for tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, the organization announced this afternoon.

Kiner-Falefa, 23, will wear No. 9 for his big league debut with the Rangers, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2013 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

Kiner-Falefa hit .288 with 31 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 41 RBIs in 129 games last season with Double-A Frisco.

He played in five games this season with the Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate and had three hits and scored three runs.

The Rangers placed second baseman Rougned Odor on the 10-day disabled list and called up Kiner-Falefa as a backup middle infielder.