Tagovailoa singled out as Alabama football team visits White House

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump hailed the University of Alabama football team’s “win for the ages” in their latest championship season.

SHARE



















ADVERTISING

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump hailed the University of Alabama football team’s “win for the ages” in their latest championship season.

Trump hosted head coach Nick Saban and the players at the White House to honor their fifth national title in nine years.

At one point, Trump singled out Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was born and raised in Hawaii and graduated from Saint Louis School.

“Where’s Tua? Where’s Tua? Tua, what are you doing up there? What’s he doing up there?” he asked to laughter from the crowd on the South Lawn, which included Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a former Alabama senator.

“On the first play of overtime, Georgia sacked Tua for a big loss. … But the Crimson Tide never gave in — never even a little bit — and it just worked out,” Trump said, according to a transcript provided by the White House.

“On the very next play, Tua dropped back to pass, launched the ball from near midfield — I was watching — and the entire country watched as arms lifted up, and DeVonta Smith caught that ball for the win.”

The president attended the championship game in Atlanta, in which Alabama staged a second-half comeback to defeat Georgia, 26-23.

Trump watched the Jan. 8 game from a private box overlooking the Alabama sideline, flanked by ROTC students. The president departed the stadium during halftime as Georgia led Alabama 13-0.

Trump said Alabama’s triumph is “one of the greatest victories ever.”