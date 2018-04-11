Lenny Rapozo officially joins race for Kauai mayor

Lenny Rapozo Jr. has officially filed nomination papers to run for the mayor of the County of Kauai.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Lenny Rapozo Jr. has officially filed nomination papers to run for the mayor of the County of Kauai.

Rapozo Jr. currently serves as director of Kauai County’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

He had publicly announced his run for mayor in October, before a crowd of several hundred at Niumalu Park pavilion, according to a story in The Garden Island.

Other contenders for the mayoral position include County Council Chairman Mel Rapozo and County councilmember Derek Kawakami. Current Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. is running for lieutenant governor.