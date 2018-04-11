Man charged with attempted murder in Waianae shooting makes court appearance

Bail was set at $300,000 for the 45-year-old man who made his initial court appearance in Honolulu District Court today on attempted murder charges in connection with Saturday’s shooting in Waianae.

Prosecutors charged Brian A. Magsayo Tuesday with first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder and two counts of carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony.

His bail was set at $200,000 for the attempted murder case and $100,000 for a separate terroristic threatening case that occurred in Makaha a day after the shooting.

The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said a suspect later identified as Magsayo used a firearm and allegedly shot at a 19-year-old man and his 20-year-old female passenger while they were in their vehicle.

The 19-year-old man was driving the vehicle and leaving the area at the time of the shooting.

Emergency Medical Services treated and transported the man to a hospital in serious condition after he sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body. Paramedics also treated and transported the woman to a hospital in stable condition after she sustained an ear injury.

Magsayo was initially arrested Sunday for a separate terroristic threatening case when he was identified as the suspect in Saturday’s shooting.

At about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Magsayo allegedly confronted four people while armed with dangerous instruments. Police were called and the suspect fled in a vehicle.

Officers located him in Makaha and arrested him on suspicion of four counts of terroristic threatening. While in custody, police said he was identified as the suspect in Saturday’s shooting.

Prosecutors also charged Magsayo with six counts of first-degree terroristic threatening and a loaded-weapons count.