Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in Moiliili where a 44-year-old man sustained a stab wound to his back.

Shortly after midnight today, Emergency Medical Services treated the victim at or near the Japanese Moiliili Cemetery. He was transported to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree assault and two counts of criminal contempt of court.