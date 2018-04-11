Runoff, landslide close 2 roads on Big Isle

Recent downpours have resulted in heavy runoff and debris on Saddle Road between the mile 10 and 11 markers above Kaumana City on Hawaii island, according to county officials.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution in the area.

In addition, police advise motorists and pedestrians to avoid Waipio Valley Road due to a landslide. Crews are on scene, but the duration of the closure is unknown. There are no alternate routes for Waipio Valley Road.

Forecasters said showers are expected in the Hilo area today, with occasional showers tonight. Breezy weather is expected throughout the isles, with scattered windward and mauka showers in the evening, and some showers spilling over to the leeward area.