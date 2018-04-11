 Tour-bus driver charged with negligent homicide
Tour-bus driver charged with negligent homicide

April 11, 2018
The driver of a tour bus that ran over a woman near Ala Moana Center on the woman’s 65th birthday last year is charged with negligent homicide.

City prosecutors filed papers in state court Tuesday charging Vao Tauanuu, 52, with second-degree negligent homicide. The charge, which alleges simple negligence in causing the death of a pedestrian, is a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Police said Jui-Ching Hu was in a crosswalk when the tour bus, traveling east on Kona Street, turned onto Mahukona Street and struck her. They said the driver didn’t know he had struck the woman until someone flagged him down. Hu was pronounced dead at the scene.

