Maui beach park to temporarily close for net removal

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 11, 2018
Updated April 11, 2018 3:25pm

    A large pile of cargo nets at Wai‘anapanapa State Park will be removed on Thursday.

The state plans to close Wai‘anapanapa State Park in Hana, Maui on Thursday morning, to remove a large pile of cargo nets that washed ashore about two weeks ago during a recent northeast swell, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

From 7 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, both the upper parking lot or lookout, and the shoreline area of Pailoa Bay, popular for its black sand beach, will be closed while DLNR State Parks and Forestry and Wildlife crews and Maui County personnel remove the heavy load of debris.

With the help of Windward Aviation, the debris will be transported via sling loads to the nearby county landfill.The park will reopen to the public after the project is completed.

