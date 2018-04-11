 Maui home sales slowed a bit in March
April 11, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

Maui home sales slowed a bit in March

By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 11, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 10, 2018 at 9:47 pm
Maui had a small decline in the number of homes sold last month while median prices moved in different directions for single-family homes and condominiums. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –