 ‘Ohana zones’ not a sure thing
April 11, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

‘Ohana zones’ not a sure thing

Posted on April 11, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 10, 2018 at 6:22 pm
Some Hawaii lawmakers are aiming to adapt the “safe zone” approach to the islands’ homelessness crisis, and are realizing that this version will be different in more than name only. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –