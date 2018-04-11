 Los Angeles prosecutors review Kevin Spacey sex assault case
April 11, 2018
    Kevin Spacey presented the award for excellence in television, in Oct. 2017, at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Los Angeles County prosecutors say they are reviewing a sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey.

LOS ANGELES >> Los Angeles County prosecutors say they are reviewing a sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey.

District Attorney’s office spokesman Greg Risling said today that sheriff’s investigators presented the allegations to prosecutors on April 5. No additional details were provided.

British media have reported that the 58-year-old actor is also under police investigation for sexual assault in London.

The Academy Award winner was first publicly accused of sexual misconduct in October. He quickly lost roles in the film “All the Money in the World” and the TV show “House of Cards,” and future projects were shelved.

Spacey apologized to his first public accuser, actor Anthony Rapp, and his representatives have said he was seeking unspecified treatment.

Spacey’s attorney Todd Rubenstein did not immediately return an email seeking comment today.

