Menu
Customer Service
Print Replica
Search
Subscribe
Log In
Home
Top News
Local
Sports
Crave
Features
Business
Editorial
Obituaries
Homes
Cars
Jobs
Classifieds
Search for:
Top News
TGIF
Video
Photo Galleries
Hawaii Prep World
Hawaii Warrior World
Features
Blogs
Columnists
Travel
Dining Out
Hawaii Renovation
Special Sections
Archives
Star Channels
Honolulu Street Pulse
Partner Content
Partner Videos
Home
Top News
Weather
Traffic
Photo Galleries
Video
Hawaii News
Sports
Features
Crave
Travel
TGIF
Editorial
Obituaries
Archives
Print Replica
Columnists
Blogs
Cars
Homes
Classifieds
Jobs
Subscribe Now
Contact Us
Star Channels
Special Sections
Partner Content
Partner Videos
April 11, 2018 |
80°
|
Check Traffic
RETURN TO TOP
First day of LOTTE Championship
By Craig T. Kojima
April 11, 2018
Updated on April 11, 2018 at 5:24 pm
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Michelle Wie pitched to her 9th hole during the LOTTE Championship presented by Hershey held in Ko'olina on Wednesday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Michelle Wie during the LOTTE Championship presented by Hershey held in Ko'olina on Wednesday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Christie Kerr lined up putt on her 9th hole during the LOTTE Championship presented by Hershey held in Ko'olina on Wednesday. Michelle Wie and Sei Young Kim were her playing partners.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Christie Kerr blasted out of the sand trap during the LOTTE Championship presented by Hershey held in Ko'olina on Wednesday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Alena Sharp checked out lie on her 18th hole during the LOTTE Championship presented by Hershey held in Ko'olina on Wednesday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Eun-Hee Ji teed off on her 11th hole during the LOTTE Championship presented by Hershey held in Ko'olina on Wednesday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Shanshan Feng teed off on her 15th hole during the LOTTE Championship presented by Hershey held in Ko'olina on Wednesday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lizette Salas teed off on her 10th hole during the LOTTE Championship presented by Hershey held in Ko'olina on Wednesday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Bronte Law, of England, teed off during the first round of the LOTTE Championship presented by Hershey held in Ko'olina on Wednesday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Brooke M. Henderson teed off during the first round of the LOTTE Championship presented by Hershey held in Ko'olina on Wednesday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Inbee Park, of S. Korea, teed off for the first hole during the first round of the LOTTE Championship presented by Hershey held in Ko'olina on Wednesday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, teed off for the first hole during the first round of the LOTTE Championship presented by Hershey held in Ko'olina on Wednesday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ariya Jutanugarn, teed off for the first hole during the first round of the LOTTE Championship presented by Hershey held in Ko'olina on Wednesday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pernilla Lindberg, of Sweden, tracked her tee off for the first hole during the first round of the LOTTE Championship presented by Hershey held in Ko'olina on Wednesday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Angel Yin during the first round of the LOTTE Championship presented by Hershey held in Ko'olina on Wednesday.
More Photos
First day of LOTTE Championship
This week in headlines from Hawaii’s past
Island Images: April 2018
55th Annual Merrie Monarch Festival: Hula ʻAuana
55th Annual Merrie Monarch Festival: Hula Kahiko
U.S. Sen. Daniel Akaka: 1924 – 2018
55th Annual Merrie Monarch Festival: Miss Aloha Hula
Hokule’a honored at the Merrie Monarch
Most Read
TV host resigns after threatening school shooting survivor
Health department confirms 2 new rat lungworm cases
Waikiki Shell law overrules rock star’s desire to ‘Stay’
Caldwell vetoes Kapiolani left-turn bill
Punahou grad Branton back starting for Stanford
PREV
Share this:
Copyright © 2018 staradvertiser.com. All rights reserved.
500 Ala Moana Blvd. #7-210, Honolulu, HI 96813 Telephone: (808) 529-4747
About Us
Media Kit
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Contact Information
Terms of Service