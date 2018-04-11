 Former Moanalua teammates sweep college conference honors
By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 11, 2018 12:05 am 
St. Martin’s freshman infielder Ryne Oshiro and sophomore right-hander Tanner Inouye swept the Great Northwest Athletic Conference player of the week awards on Monday. Read More

