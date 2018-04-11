 Dodger Stadium to host 2020 MLB All-Star Game
April 11, 2018
    Los Angeles President and CEO Stan Kasten, left, and Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announce that Dodger Stadium will host the All-Star Game in 2020 for the first time since 1980 at a news conference in Los Angeles today.

LOS ANGELES >> The wait is over.

Baseball’s All-Star Game is returning to Dodger Stadium in 2020 for the first time since 1980, thanks in large part to the upgrades made by the team’s ownership in recent years.

Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement from a platform in center field today with Dodgers alumni Don Newcombe, Tom Lasorda, Manny Mota, Ron Cey, Bill Russell and Reggie Smith looking on. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, injured third baseman Justin Turner and closer Kenley Jansen joined them under a hot sun.

Manfred cited three factors in awarding the 2020 edition to Los Angeles: the city offers a “great place” to showcase the game’s younger talent, Dodger Stadium is iconic as baseball’s third-oldest park, and “it’s time for us to be back here.”

