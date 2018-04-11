 Forbes says Yankees most valuable team in MLB
April 11, 2018
    New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hits a solo home run during the fifth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston on April 10.

NEW YORK >> The New York Yankees are the most valuable franchise in baseball at an estimated value of $4 billion, according to Forbes.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are second at $3 billion, followed by the Chicago Cubs ($2.9 billion), San Francisco Giants ($2.85 billion) and Boston Red Sox ($2.8 billion).

The Yankees’ YES Network broadcasts Forbes “SportsMoney” television show, and the Forbes article accompanying the franchise values released today was written by the managing editor of the show.

Tampa Bay is the least valuable team, estimated to be worth $900 million.

