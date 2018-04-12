 Fire chars Pahoa home
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 12, 2018
Updated April 12, 2018 8:00am
Hawaii island firefighters extinguished a fire that engulfed a home in Pahoa.

At about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to the fire at an unoccupied three-bedroom home located at the Tiki Gardens Subdivision on King Kamehameha Boulevard.

When they arrived, firefighters observed the structure and a four-door sedan parked in the carport engulfed in flames, according to a fire department news release.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 5:33 p.m. and extinguished it at 6:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage was estimated at $90,000.

