Fire chars Pahoa home

Hawaii island firefighters extinguished a fire that engulfed a home in Pahoa.
At about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to the fire at an unoccupied three-bedroom home located at the Tiki Gardens Subdivision on King Kamehameha Boulevard.
When they arrived, firefighters observed the structure and a four-door sedan parked in the carport engulfed in flames, according to a fire department news release.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 5:33 p.m. and extinguished it at 6:45 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage was estimated at $90,000.