Police arrested a man in Maili in connection with a 2015 sexual assault case involving a juvenile.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Police arrested a man in Maili in connection with a 2015 sexual assault case involving a juvenile.

At about 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, police arrested the suspect, described to be in his 30s, at a residence on suspicion of six counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree sexual assault.

Police declined to release additional information on the assaults because the victim is a minor.

Charges are pending.