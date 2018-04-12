 Man allegedly harasses boy, 9, at UH Maui College
By Michael Tsai mtsai@staradvertiser.com
April 12, 2018
Updated April 12, 2018 7:10pm
Maui police are investigating an incident in which a man allegedly harassed a 9-year-old boy today at the University of Hawaii Maui College campus.

According to a University of Hawaii email alert, the boy fell while playing in a grassy area between the Ka Lama and Noii buildings. The suspect then allegedly placed one of his feet on the boy’s chest and stated, “You’re about to know me.”

The suspect then fled the area. He is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, with white hair, and wearing a black T-shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call UHMC campus security at 984-3255.

