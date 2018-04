Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred at Magic Island at Ala Moana Beach Park late Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene where they found a man described to be in his 30s with stab wounds to his upper torso, neck and arms.

Paramedics treated and transported him to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

There are no arrests at this time.