Police searching for suspect in Makiki bank robbery

Police are actively searching for a bank robbery suspect in Makiki.

The robbery occurred sometime before 11:30 a.m. today at the First Hawaiian Bank-Makiki Branch at 1111 South Beretania St.

An all-points bulletin was immediately issued for the male suspect described as 6 feet tall and wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, long black pants with red trim, a grey hat and slippers at the time of the robbery.

The man was observed with an unknown weapon.

Police dispatch reported that he was last seen fleeing in the eastbound direction on South Beretania Street.