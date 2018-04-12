 Police searching for suspect in Makiki bank robbery
April 12, 2018 | 82° | Check Traffic

Top News

Police searching for suspect in Makiki bank robbery

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 12, 2018
Updated April 12, 2018 12:42pm

  • GOOGLE MAPS

    Police are searching for the suspect in the robbery of the First Hawaiian Bank-Makiki Branch at 1111 South Beretania St.

ADVERTISING

Police are actively searching for a bank robbery suspect in Makiki.

The robbery occurred sometime before 11:30 a.m. today at the First Hawaiian Bank-Makiki Branch at 1111 South Beretania St.

An all-points bulletin was immediately issued for the male suspect described as 6 feet tall and wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, long black pants with red trim, a grey hat and slippers at the time of the robbery.

The man was observed with an unknown weapon.

Police dispatch reported that he was last seen fleeing in the eastbound direction on South Beretania Street.

PREVIOUS STORY
Trump ‘untethered to truth,’ Comey says in new book
NEXT STORY
DLNR stamp winners feature wild turkey, boar
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING