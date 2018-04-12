Public invited to comment on HPD job performance

The public is invited to comment on how good of a job the Honolulu Police Department is doing as it gets a visit from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies later this month.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The public is invited to comment on how good of a job the Honolulu Police Department is doing as it gets a visit from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies later this month.

The commission, which accredits agencies based on gold standards in four areas — policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services — welcomes public comments by phone or in person on Tuesday, April 24.

Members of the public may comment by phone from 2-4 p.m. on April 24 by calling 723-3454, or attend a public comment session at 5:30 p.m. the same day in the Mission Memorial Building’s Hearings Room, 550 S. Beretania St., where free parking is available after 4:30 p.m. in the parking garage.

Comments may also be submitted in writing to CALEA, 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainseville, VA, 20155 or at calea.org.

A copy of the standards is available for review during regular office hours from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at HPD’s Professional Standards Office at its Alapai headquarters, 801 S. Beretania St.