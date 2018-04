Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in Nuuanu early Wednesday.

Police said a male suspect allegedly threatened a 30-year-old man with a long wooden stick at or near the intersection of Nuuanu Avenue and Wyllie Street at about 4 a.m.

The perpetrator then took the man’s backpack and fled on foot.

There are no arrests at this time.