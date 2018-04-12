Hawaiian Airlines to offer reef-safe sunscreen to guests

ADVERTISING
Hawaiian Airlines announced earlier this month that it has partnered with Raw Elements USA, a reef-safe sun care company, to offer its “Eco Formula” sunscreen to guests on all flights from North America to Hawaii in April.
Full-size bottles will also be offered for purchase at a discounted in-flight price through June.
The collaboration comes at a time when the Hawaii State Legislature is examining several bills that seek to prohibit the sale or distribution of over-the-counter sunscreens with oxybenzone and octinoxate that advocates say harm coral reefs.
In tandem with the partnership, Hawaiian Airlines is also airing a new, educational in-flight video, “Reefs at Risk,” to educate guests on the impact of sunscreens on Hawaii’s coral reefs.
“Hawaii is a very special place, and we believe it is our kuleana, or responsibility, to care for our home,” said Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Airlines, in a news release. “Through our partnership with Raw Elements, we encourage guests to join us in reducing the human impact on these delicate coral ecosystems.”
Raw Elements USA is also hosting a social media sweepstakes this month, in which United States residents may enter to win two round-trip tickets to Hawaii, with a five-night stay at The Surfjack Hotel and Swim Club, three complimentary island activities and a year’s supply of Raw Elements reef-safe sunscreen.
Outrigger Resorts promoted reef-safe sunscreen through its OZONE initiative, which it launched three years ago, while the Waikiki Aquarium has also held sunscreen swaps, along with various non-profits such as Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii and the Surfrider Foundation on Oahu at beach cleanup events.