DLNR stamp winners feature wild turkey, boar

Star-Advertiser staff
April 12, 2018
Updated April 12, 2018 12:31pm

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2018-19 Hawai‘i Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp Art Contest.

Game Bird Stamp winner Alvin V. Galvez depicted a wild, male turkey on the slopes of Mauna Kea, with the endemic ohia lehua in the foreground amidst a shroud of fog. Conservation Stamp winner James E. Basham painted a young boar in the low light of day break, stepping in a puddle of water.

The game bird stamp is required for those intending to hunt game birds, and the conservation stamp is required on the Hawaii state hunting license.

A call to artists in December asked for entries depicting a wild turkey (Meleagris gallopavo) and feral pig (Sus scrofa scrofa) as subjects in a Hawaii habitat, using oil or acrylic on a 24-by-36-inch canvas to be reduced to a 1-by 1.5-inch stamp.

Both the game bird and conservation stamps are available for the new 2018-19 hunting season as well as to wildlife stamp collectors by calling 587-0166 or visiting the Division of Forestry and Wildlife office at 1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 325.

Funds from sales of the stamps go into the state wildlife revolving fund to support wildlife populations and habitat, and to manage hunting in the state.

